Why We Should Expect Celtics to Bounce Back With Game 2 Win Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics played a great first half against the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and then it all fell apart in the third quarter.

The Heat totally took over the game, outscoring the C's 39-14 in one of the most lopsided quarters in Boston's storied playoff history.

The Celtics trimmed the deficit a little bit in the fourth quarter before losing 118-107 at FTX Arena.

Despite their horrendous performance in the second half, there are reasons to be optimistic about the Celtics' chances of bouncing back and winning Game 2 to steal home court advantage.

Not only could veteran guard Marcus Smart return to the lineup after missing the series opener with a foot injury, the Celtics as a team have responded quite well to losses in the postseason.

They have not lost back-to-back games through two rounds. Boston is 3-0 with an average margin of victory of 14.6 points following a loss in the 2022 playoffs, with each of those victories coming against the Bucks in the second round.

Here's a recap of the Celtics' performance after a loss in the postseason so far.

Game 1 vs. Bucks: 101-89 loss

Game 2 vs. Bucks: 109-86 win

The Celtics played poorly to begin Round 2. Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied a triple-double with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Boston responded immediately in Game 2, opening up an 11-point lead after the first quarter and a 25-point advantage at halftime. Jaylen Brown scored 25 of his game-high 30 points in the first half.

Game 3 vs. Bucks: 103-101 loss

Game 4 vs. Bucks: 116-108 win

The Celtics had a chance to win Game 3 on the road but missed two late 3-pointers in the final minute and couldn't convert on a couple attempts right at the rim in the last few seconds. Boston trailed by seven entering the fourth quarter in Game 4 and then dominated the final 12 minutes, outscoring Milwaukee 43-25 over that span.

Game 5 vs. Bucks: 110-107 loss

Game 6 vs. Bucks: 108-95 win

The Celtics' defeat in Game 5 was excruciating. They blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead and couldn't pull down the most important rebound in the game, allowing Bobby Portis to give the Bucks a late lead with a basket off an offensive rebound. Jrue Holliday hit a couple clutch shots and sealed the win with a great block on Marcus Smart in the final minute. It was the type of loss that mentally weak teams wouldn't have recovered from, but the Celtics responded well in Game 6 on the road led by Jayson Tatum. The C's superstar poured in 46 points and outdueled Antetokounmpo to force a Game 7.

Tatum is averaging 35 points on 57.5 percent shooting in games after losses during this playoff run.

If the Celtics' run of victories after losses is going to continue Thursday night in Game 2, Tatum again will have to rise to the challenge and lead the charge offensively.

He didn't play awful in Game 1 with 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists, but his second half performance was nowhere near good enough for Boston in a hostile road environment.