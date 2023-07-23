Willimantic man killed in motorcycle crash on I-91 in Wallingford

A crash on I-91 South in Wallingford Sunday left a Willimantic man dead and a Norwich woman with serious injuries.

It happened just after 2 in the morning near Exit 14.

State Police say a motorcycle was driving in the center lane when it rear ended a tractor trailer.

The force of the collision caused both the driver and the passenger to fall off the motorcycle.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Jessie Barbosa-Santiago of Willimantic, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police noted that the 22-year-old Norwich woman that had been on board the motorcycle was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Both the tractor trailer and motorcycle had to be towed from the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.