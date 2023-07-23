Wallingford

Willimantic man killed in motorcycle crash on I-91 in Wallingford

By Andrew Masse

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A crash on I-91 South in Wallingford Sunday left a Willimantic man dead and a Norwich woman with serious injuries.

It happened just after 2 in the morning near Exit 14.

State Police say a motorcycle was driving in the center lane when it rear ended a tractor trailer.

The force of the collision caused both the driver and the passenger to fall off the motorcycle.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Jessie Barbosa-Santiago of Willimantic, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police noted that the 22-year-old Norwich woman that had been on board the motorcycle was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Both the tractor trailer and motorcycle had to be towed from the scene.

U.S. & World

India 5 hours ago

Indian rescuers recover 27 dead but no sign of dozens of missing villagers swamped by a landslide

Olympics 6 hours ago

Next year's Olympics are pushing Paris to confront crack cocaine use on city streets

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Wallingfordfatal crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us