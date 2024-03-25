Connecticut teen accused of stabbing man in Rhode Island

A Windsor teen is accused of stabbing a 23-year-old man several times in Rhode Island on Sunday night and he has been charged with assault with intent to murder.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Lake Drive in the Pascoag section of Burrillville, Rhode Island, just over the border from northeastern Connecticut, according to Burrillville police.

Police said a woman had gotten into an argument with her 23-year-old boyfriend because he suspected she was intoxicated and would not allow her to drive.

The woman then called her mother who sent the 16-year-old brother to pick her up, police said, and he arrived at the house with two 17-year-old friends from Connecticut.

The teens got into an altercation with the boyfriend and a 17-year-old from Windsor is accused of stabbing the 23-year-old man in the chest several times, police said.

He was brought to Rhode Island Hospital, where he is in critical, but stable condition, police said.

After the stabbing, the teens left the scene and returned to Burrillville Police headquarters later Sunday evening with parents and guardians.

The Windsor teen was held overnight and charged with assault with intent to commit murder, police said.