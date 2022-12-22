Winter Storm Preparations Underway on Massachusetts Coast

Coastal locations like Gloucester and the Cape are expected to get the worst of Friday's winter storm, including heavy rain, strong winds, and the potential for coastal flooding.

Power outages are also obviously a concern, with Eversource warning that up to 70,000 customers could be without power and outages could stretch two to three days.

The utility companies hiring tree crews ahead of time to cut down limbs that threaten power lines.

They’ve alerted customers via text to be prepared for outages, they’re staffing their regional emergency operations centers and have mobile command vans and trailers ready to go.

Both Eversource and National Grid canceling vacations for its workers from now through at least Sunday.

“We’ve procured around 400-to-500 line resources, overhead line resources. Another couple hundred tree crews and then several hundred more support resources.” said Craig Hallstrom from Eversource.

Gloucester fire officials warning people this is not a storm to mess around with, particularly Friday morning when the worst of it is expected to hit.