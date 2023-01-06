Wintry Mix Makes Mess Across New England

Snow continued to fall and accumulate throughout the afternoon, in areas west of Boston around Leominster and Fitchburg on Friday.

Less than an inch had residents in cities like Gardner out shoveling driveways and sidewalks.

“Our driveway is a hill. I want to get it off the hill before it gets to be too much, but this isn’t much,” Gardner resident Ed Kurkul said.

On Friday afternoon, state transportation officials had a warning for drivers with a rain and snow mix in the central and eastern parts of the state.

More than 3,500 pieces of equipment were ready to help remove snow, if needed. The snow continued to fall and some crews kept an eye out to see if it was worth going out to plow driveways.