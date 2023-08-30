New Hampshire

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing 140 items from Victoria's Secret in NH

Nashua Police arrested 22-year-old Jada Cruz of Haverhill, Massachusetts on a warrant for theft.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Tienda de ropa Victoria's Secret
SHUTTERSTOCK

A woman has been arrested for allegedly being part of a group that stole over 100 items from a Victoria's Secret store in Nashua, New Hampshire.

According to authorities, three people entered the store at 310 Daniel Webster Highway, in Nashua, New Hampshire, stealing 140 items valued at $5,593.

Cruz was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court at a later date.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

