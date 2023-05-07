Townsend

Woman Charged After Crashing Into Building, Fleeing Scene

Deborah Gyles, 61, of Townsend, is charged with operating under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving an unregistered motor vehicle

By Marc Fortier

Townsend Police

A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly crashed her vehicle into a building on Sunday afternoon and then fled the scene.

Deborah Gyles, 61, of Townsend, is charged with operating under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving an unregistered motor vehicle. She will be arraigned in Ayer District Court on Monday.

Townsend police said they received a call at 3:20 p.m. Sunday that a vehicle had struck a commercial building at 220 Main St., and that the vehicle involved fled the scene.

Following an investigation, police were able to located the vehicle involved at Gyles' residence, and she was taken into custody.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The damaged building contains multiple stores, but the damage to the building was sustained to a vacant portion, according to police.

More Massachusetts stories

Framingham 17 hours ago

Bus Drivers' Strike Averted in Framingham, Still Possible in 2 Other Communities

delta 3 hours ago

Delta Flight Diverted to Boston Due to ‘Unruly' Passenger

This article tagged under:

Townsend
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us