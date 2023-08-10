Lincoln

Woman dead after car crash in New Hampshire

Police say they responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 93 North at around 6:39 p.m.

A woman is dead after a single car crash in Lincoln, New Hampshire on Thursday evening.

According to authorities, the 2011 Nissan Rogue, operated by 74-year-old Janet E. Carroll of Tamworth, New Hampshire, was on its roof, located in a ditch at mile marker 107.4.

The SUV was traveling on I-93 and when it continued on the shoulder, it struck a ditch and it made it roll over onto its roof, according to police.

Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

