Newton

Woman injured after a reported assault in Newton

Newton Police say they responded to a call of a reported assault at a home on Brookline Street at around 8:21 p.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

newton police DONE
Facebook/Newton Police Department

A woman was injured after a reported assault in Newton, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Newton Police say they responded to a call of a reported assault at a home on Brookline Street at around 8:21 p.m.

According to authorities, they found a 54-year-old woman suffering from blunt force injuries when they arrived.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, authorities say.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say that the victim had had an altercation with her husband. The woman's husband was placed under arrest.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

U.S. & World

Iran 9 mins ago

Iran's morality police return to streets after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress

Alaska 4 hours ago

Powerful earthquake rattles Alaska Peninsula region, triggers brief tsunami advisory

Tonight at approximately 8:21 p.m. Newton Police responded to a Brookline Street home for a reported assault. Upon arrival police located a 54-year-old female suffering from apparent blunt force injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital. The initial investigation revealed that the victim had apparently been in an altercation with her husband. He was placed under arrest in connection with this incident.

This article tagged under:

Newton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us