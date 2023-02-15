Farmington

Massachusetts Woman Killed in Crash on Highway in Conn.

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A woman has died after a crash on Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Tuesday night.

State police said 34-year-old Tiarra Thomas, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was traveling on I-84 west near exit 39A around 10:30 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle.

Thomas is believed to have traveled into the left shoulder before colliding with a guardrail. After that, state police said her vehicle traveled through a guardrail and went into the grass median.

She was transported to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Michael Dean #416 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

