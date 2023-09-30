Oxford

Worcester man dead after crash in Oxford

Massachusetts State Police say they responded to a crash on Route 395 southboun­­d, near exit 4, at around 10 p.m.

A man from Worcester is dead after a single-car crash in Oxford, Massachusetts on Friday night.

Authorities say a 1998 Jeep Wrangler had left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire.

31-year-old Shawn Marengo, of Worcester, MA, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

One lane of Route 395 southbound was closed for almost 4 hours but has since been reopened.

No further information is available at this time.­

