Police are investigating two overnight shootings in Boston, one of which was fatal.

It's unclear if the shootings are connected.

A person was found dead on Metropolitan Avenue early Saturday morning, right after another shooting had taken place one street over.

Boston EMS initially responded to 4400 block of Washington Street where they found a person with a gunshot wound and transported that person to the hospital.

It was shortly after that they found the person fatally wounded one street over.

There is no suspect in custody for either incident.

Canines were out working the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.