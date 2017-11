Boston Police are searching for 28-year-old Marquis Martin, who is wanted for the October 29th murder of David Cole. Martin is considered armed and dangerous.

Boston Police are asking you to watch out for a 28-year-old murder suspect.

Marquis Martin is wanted for the murder of Dave Cole in Dorchester on October 29.

Martin is 5-foot-7-inches and weighs about 170 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.