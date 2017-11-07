Netflix announced Monday its plan to end hit drama “House of Cards” after season six in 2018. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017)

'House of Cards' to End as Fallout for Spacey Continues

A well-known former Boston TV news anchor says she will release details Wednesday about the alleged sexual abuse of one of her family members by Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey.

Heather Unruh has called an 11:30 a.m. press conference at a Boston hotel where she said she will detail the circumstances surrounding the alleged sexual abuse of a family member by Spacey on Nantucket.

Joining her will be her family member's attorney, Mitchell Garabedian, who represented many of the victims in the Boston clergy sex abuse scandal.

This would be just the latest in a growing number of allegations against the "House of Cards" star.

Hollywood and Speaking Up Against Workplace Harassment

With Kevin Spacey the latest big name in Hollywood to be accused of sexual misconduct, victims' rights advocates say the time to speak up is now. (Published Monday, Oct. 30, 2017)

"Star Trek" actor Anthony Rapp last week claimed that Spacey made sexual advances against him in 1986, when he was 14. In the days since, numerous others have also come forward to make various allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Spacey. London police are reportedly investigating Spacey for a 2008 sexual assault.

Even before those allegations surfaced, Unruh revealed in the midst of the Harvey Weinstein scandal last month that Spacey had assaulted someone close to her.

"The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me-- #truth time," she tweeted. "I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell."



As the allegations against Spacey continued to surface, Unruh has shown her support for Rapp and the other victims on Twitter.

"I applaud your courage Actor Anthony Rapp @albinokid. You are not alone," she said last week on Twitter.



Spacey has not responded to the mounting allegations but apologized to Rapp for what he called "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

The two-time Emmy winner has not been arrested or charged with any crime. A publicist said last week that Spacey is "taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment."