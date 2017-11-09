Three Massachusetts fishermen have been rescued after their boat ran aground off the coast of Gloucester.

Three Massachusetts fishermen were rescued early Thursday morning after their boat ran aground off the coast of Gloucester.

Sky Ranger was over the scene at about 5:30 a.m. where authorities could be seen searching the boat which was on some rocks off of Eastern Point Boulevard, near the Eastern Point Lighthouse.

Authorities said the fishermen on board the vessel were safely rescued and were not hurt.

It's unclear what caused the boat to end up on the rocks. The boat is now in the process of being removed.