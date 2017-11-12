Near Record-Low Temperatures to Start, Light Winds All Day - NECN
Near Record-Low Temperatures to Start, Light Winds All Day

    We will start off our Sunday morning in near-record low territory. It won't be quite as cold during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the middle 40s with very light winds.

    Clouds will increase through the afternoon.

    A rain or snow shower is possible Sunday night and into Monday.

    Temperatures will slowly moderate during the week to almost 50 degrees.

    A couple of showers are possible on Thursday.

    All eyes are on a stronger storm for the weekend. With temperatures in the low 50s on Saturday, it will be rain, not snow.

    We will dry out and cool off on Sunday with high temperatures reaching the mid 40s.

    That's where we stay through the following week.

    Overnight lows will also be dropping back down below freezing once again.

