Second Mobster Pleads Guilty to Extortion in Springfield

    The federal indictment alleges the "Springfield Crew" is part of the Genovese crime family in New York. (Published Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016)

    A second reputed mobster from western Massachusetts who was facing extortion charges has pleaded guilty in federal court.

    Federal prosecutors say 54-year-old Giovanni Calabrese joined 50-year-old Ralph Santaniello in pleading guilty Monday to extortion-related charges. The men were arrested and charged in August 2016 along with three others following a large-scale crime bust.

    Prosecutors say both Calabrese and Santaniello threatened to decapitate and bury the body of a Springfield tow company owner unless he paid them. The businessman paid $20,000 over a period of four months.

    Sentencing for both men has been scheduled for January.

