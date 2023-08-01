Patriots add new WR after Jalen Hurd retires

Jalen Hurd's NFL comeback bid came to an end on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old wide receiver, who signed with the New England Patriots on July 24, was placed on the reserve/retired list. Originally a third-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, Hurd never appeared in a regular-season NFL game due to various injuries.

The Patriots immediately filled Hurd's roster spot with a new wideout, Delaware product Thyrick Pitts. They claimed Pitts off waivers from the Chicago Bears.

The Patriots claimed former Delaware WR Thyrick Pitts off waivers (from Chicago), per the wire.



6-2, 201

Big-time pro day (39" vert, 4.45 40)



Another big-bodied athlete at the position with Jalen Hurd going to the reserve/retired list. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 1, 2023

Pitts, 22, notched 57 catches for 631 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games for the Blue Hens last year. He joins a Patriots receiver room that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Tre Nixon, Raleigh Webb, and Ed Lee.