FOXBORO -- Day 3 of New England Patriots training camp is complete. Here's everything you need to know about Friday's practice on the fields outside Gillette Stadium.

What they wore

We had an outfit change! Nothing drastic but after two days in helmets, shorts and practice jerseys the team added mini shoulder pads (commonly referred to as shells) on this third day of non-contact work.

The sun was out and the heat was up in the high-80s with humidity. The Patriots once again pushed past the two-hour mark with the workout, which began at 9:30 a.m. Bill Belichick AGAIN wore the red hoodie with cutoff sleeves during this final practice of the week.

Saturday is a scheduled day off. The team is most likely going to be in full pads for the first time on Monday.

Who was there?

To begin with, a whole mess of fans were there. This was by far the biggest contingent of the week.

On the field, running back Ty Montgomery was not present after getting dinged Thursday twisting for a pass and banging into linebacker Terez Hall. Hall was limited in practice on Friday.

Rhamondre Stevenson returned to the field after being out Thursday. Christian Barmore welcomed a child and was also missing from practice.

The same guys absent the first two days – OT Calvin Anderson (non-football injury list), OG Mike Onwenu (physically unable to perform list) and special teamer Cody Davis (PUP) – all remained sidelined.

Meanwhile, edge rusher Matthew Judon took part in team drills on a limited basis for the first time during camp. We talked at length with Judon after practice as speculation rose that he may be staging a pseudo-“hold in”. Judon acknowledged the ever-escalating market for players at his position but added that he’s working with the training staff on conditioning and seemed to indicate that while he’d like a bump, all is amicable and he’s not withholding services.

Safeties coach Brian Belichick hasn’t been seen so far during camp either.

What they did

This workout was very similar to Thursday’s, with about an hour of individual, position drills and special teams.

After that, they pivoted into 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 red zone work. The end of practice consisted of kickoff, field goals and sprints. Mac Jones and a number of other players worked late after practice on individual skills.

Of particular note