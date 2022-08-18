As Mass. Primary Approaches, Climate Change Is at the Forefront

With the Massachusetts primary less than three weeks away, candidates are making their final pushes to connect with voters and motivate them to go to the polls. To do that, many have turned to the topic of climate change.

It has been a part of the progressive political agenda for years, but many have noticed a shift recently among candidates, consultants and activists who see climate change not just as an important environmental talking point, but as a winning strategy.

"You're seeing voters concerned about climate change across the country," said Elizabeth Turnbull Henry, president of the Environmental League of Massachusetts.

Turnbull Henry has been watching the shift in the way many people view climate change: from an important but somewhat abstract problem to a crisis.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

a group of Boston teenagers is doing what they can to help save the trees from our severe drought.

"Supermajorities of voters in Massachusetts are terrified about climate change, are worried about how it's going to impact their health, their pocketbook, they want to see action," Turnbull Henry said.

In fact, a new poll shows 85% of Massachusetts voters consider climate change a problem, with 62% considering it a crisis or very serious problem.

So ELM is putting its money where its mouth is — investing in political candidates who have made climate a priority. Its independent expenditure PAC is investing upwards of $1 million in the September primary, backing local and statewide candidates in races not traditionally linked to climate — including Chris Dempsey for auditor.

"And what he's proposing to do, which would be game-changing, is to incorporate carbon accounting into the practices of state auditing," Turnbull Henry said.

She points to elected leaders like State Treasurer Deb Goldberg and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu have successfully campaigned on divesting from fossil fuels.

"And even here in Worcester, you're hearing candidates for city council talking about climate and climate impact," said Clark University Professor Ed Carr. "The students are showing up as freshman in college already freaked out … They're worried about this and they're asking from the day that they show up, 'What can I do about this?' And often my answer is 'Vote.'"

Activists say voters are realizing that climate is not just about hotter temperatures, wildfires and tornadoes — that it also affects housing, health care and the economy.

"Massachusetts has the potential to do for climate what we've done for marriage equality or health care," Turnbull Henry said. "We can be a place that provides a policy template that other states adopt and replicate."

Activist say they are looking out for candidates who don't just talk about their climate ideas, but can outline concrete ways in which they will actually implement their plans.