Bill to make sex ed more inclusive has Mass. lawmakers divided

With another Massachusetts legislative session came another attempt to cement the Healthy Youth Act into law.

Senate leadership brought the sexual education revamp to the floor on Thursday, aiming to create new teaching guidelines encompassing human anatomy, reproduction, the benefits of abstinence and information on LGBTQ+ identities and experiences.

"We've been fighting this battle to get it across the finish line," said Se. Sal DiDomenico.

Proponents of the legislation have faced resistance from groups like the Massachusetts Family Institute.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"It's really just a euphemism for sex ed that teaches kids are sexual from birth, have a right to sexual pleasure and that it's normal for them to explore their sexuality," argued Sam Whiting, an attorney for the Christian advocacy group.

Those behind the bill are quick to counter those claims.

"It doesn't start off at 60 miles per hour in third grade," said Rep. James O'Day, a Worcester Democrat. "They leave that part out, the opposition to this."

"I believe their points and their discussion has become irrelevant in this discussion," DiDomenico said.

Legislators in Massachusetts have a laundry list of priorities to address.

Still, getting the bill passed has been no easy task. The legislation has cleared the Senate each of the last four sessions, but hasn't been able to gain traction in the House of Representatives.

Senate President Karen Spilka told NBC10 Boston she is confident it will pass once again, but House Speaker Ron Mariano was less confident, pointing to new curriculum from the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

"Given that it has been less than a year since BESE adopted the new guidelines, it is important that we give school districts adequate time to implement them, rather than rush to potentially amend or codify them into law," Mariano said in a written statement.

That back-and-forth has created frustration for authors of both the Senate and House bills.

"When it starts to be spoken about again, the negative comments come out and they have some kind of an impact on the House," O'Day said.

"We feel this is an important bill — just as important as math, science and English," said DiDomenico.

The Senate will vote on the Healthy Youth Act on Thursday, O'Day says he remains hopeful it can find a path to passage in the House.