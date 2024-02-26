Massachusetts

Mass. lawmakers have busy weeks of negotiations ahead

At a legislative meeting Monday, Massachusetts lawmakers outlined budget priorities, including Steward Health Care's financial crisis and a $700 million surplus fund to shore up the state's migrant shelter system

By Matt Prichard

NBC Universal, Inc.

A busy spring is beginning to take shape on Beacon Hill.

Massachusetts lawmakers met Monday to outline their priorities before the calendar shifts to March. Questions quickly centered on budget talks, specifically a $700 million surplus fund to shore up the state's migrant shelter system.

"We wanted to see the numbers that came out today, see what this looks like. Keep working with the administration as they make changes with how they’re dealing with overflows and the folks coming in," said House Speaker Ron Mariano.

Also coming up during the leadership press conference was Steward Health Care's tenuous financial situation and its unwillingness to release certain numbers to the state.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"If anyone is feeling sorry for Steward right now, they're crazy," Mariano said. "Steward has practiced a game of 'Hide the Numbers.'"

"It has put a lot of people at risk, caused a lot of understandable concern, and makes a lot of us really, really angry," said Gov. Maura Healey.

While that situation plays out, the House and Senate are working through a series of bills, including for firearm reform and an effort to update sex education classes in schools to be more inclusive.

Politics

4 hours ago

Analysis: Will Trump's legal troubles impact the election?

decision 2024 4 hours ago

What to expect in Michigan's presidential primary

The "Healthy Youth Act" has passed out of the Senate during previous sessions, and is poised to do the same this week, but has struggled to make it through the House of Representatives each time.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us