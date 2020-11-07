Twitter Reacts to Joe Biden's First Speech as President-Elect

In his first speech as president-elect, Joe Biden spoke to a crowd assembled outdoors in Wilmington, Delaware. With American flags waving in the air, Biden said he'd unify the country and work to get the coronavirus under control. Onlookers stood by or sat on their vehicles physically distanced.

“I’m a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president. I’ll work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as those who did. Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end here and now,” Biden said.

He jogged on stage and took to the lectern after Kamala Harris’ historic speech as the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American elected vice president of the United States.

Harris, dressed in a white pantsuit, celebrated being the first woman elected vice president.

“You delivered a clear message: You chose hope, unity, science, and yes, truth. You chose Joe Biden as the next president of the United States of America,” said Harris.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”

Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" played as the future first and second families waved on stage and a fireworks show ensued. It ended with Tina Turner's "Simply The Best" playing the background.

Here’s reactions to Biden's and Harris' speeches on Twitter.

My friend’s 80-year-old mom taking in our new VP @KamalaHarris’ historic moment. My heart!!!! pic.twitter.com/rIDyYdqTk0 — Payman Benz (@PaymanBenz) November 8, 2020

Joe Biden just gave a speech about America and not himself.



That’s the difference. — evie ღ 😷 (@eviebauer727) November 8, 2020

Joe Biden’s speech: The better angels of America are back. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 8, 2020

A cliffsnotes version of Joe Biden’s speech could be summarized as #WhatUnitesUs 😀. I truly believe most of America would like to work together to solve our challenges. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 8, 2020

I hope I find a man who loves me as much as President Joe Biden loves Dr. Jill Biden ♥️ — Shinjini Das (@SpeakerShinjini) November 8, 2020

Arguably the most salient and impassioned moment in the Biden speech was when he said 'the African-American community stood up for me'. Without South Carolina in February, it was over. And SC saved him. — Arthur MacMillan (@arthurmacmillan) November 8, 2020

beyond all that Biden said in the speech, the key moment was that first, big hug of his son Hunter Biden -- a visual statement that he hadn't let Trump tear his family apart, as he was saying he wouldn't let Trump tear the country apart. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 8, 2020

11-year-old: Kamala Harris said that she’s the first woman in this position but not the last



Ayesha: Yes she did



11: So then...maybe my little sister can be Vice President or even President one day?



Ayesha: Yes she can

——



This is why Representation Matters❤️#KamalaHarrisVP — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) November 8, 2020

Joe Biden gave a speech tonight that the man he is replacing was unable and unwilling to give: one of decency, compassion, and unity. He has already done more to heal this nation than his predecessor did in four years.



We're gonna get better. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 8, 2020

Biden killing this victory speech. — 👑 Black Professor 👑 (@WonderKing82) November 8, 2020

The Democratic president-elect just quoted the Bible and a hymn in his victory speech, closing out a campaign whose slogan was about the “soul of the nation” with a story about “spreading the faith.”



This despite his GOP opponent, Trump, once insisting Biden would “hurt God.” — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) November 8, 2020

I broke down when @KamalaHarris said the name of her Indian mom (who raised her to be as fierce as she is) for the world to hear. Indian moms have been mocked for their names, the way they dressed, the food they ate. This moment was vindication. Never get our names wrong again! pic.twitter.com/ddvbPtnIMA — Natasha Chandel (@Natasha_Chandel) November 8, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden just delivered the best speech of his life. The nation and the world needed to hear his stirring words. #wegonebeallright — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) November 8, 2020

crying at biden’s speech wbu — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) November 8, 2020

Celebrating last night in Brissie Joe Biden’s win. Or at least borrowing someone else’s fireworks for that purpose :) A sigh of relief around the world today. A great and healing speech just now from the President-elect. God speed this new administration, both at home and abroad. pic.twitter.com/jhnxqbGdkj — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) November 8, 2020

Biden spent literally 5 seconds talking about COVID in his "victory" speech tonight -- even though COVID was the central theme of his campaign — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 8, 2020

Joe Biden making sure to acknowledge and thank black people for getting him to the finish line in his speech meant a lot to me — 𝓥 for vendetta (@glowyaquarius) November 8, 2020

Let me just say, the way Joe Biden constantly elevates the importance, the character, the excellence, the education, the intelligence of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden shows what kind of man he really is. 💙 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 8, 2020

Rosa sat, so Ruby could walk, so Kamala could run. pic.twitter.com/iC2V6Zxj7A — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 8, 2020

From the bottom of my heart: thank you. pic.twitter.com/s76oHFkr66 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last...” @KamalaHarris #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/Q7plqJk590 — Rachel (@Notorious_RBD) November 8, 2020

“Dream with ambition. Lead with conviction. See yourselves in a way that others may not, simply because they’ve never seen it before but know that we will applaud you every step of the way.” - @KamalaHarris ❤️💙#Election2020 — Emeraude Toubia (@EmeraudeToubia) November 8, 2020

A good, unifying speech—and not too long. That was refreshing. We’ll disagree a lot, and I’ll hold President-elect Biden accountable, but I firmly believe liberty can flourish only in an environment of mutual respect and trust among Americans. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) November 8, 2020

On cue, as Biden ends speech, more votes from Clark County extend Biden's lead to 27,500 in Nevada.#WeMatter



Don't @ me. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 8, 2020

That was the speech in which Joe Biden became president. — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) November 8, 2020

Biden’s speech gave me hope that I haven’t seen in a long time 🙏🏼💙 — Blanca Evette (@Evettexo) November 8, 2020

Watching Biden’s victory speech, seeing his and Kamala Harris’ bustling families, grandchildren being picked up and hugged, and you think, sheer normalcy and decency for a change. It does feel as though a dark heavy cloud is finally lifting, doesn’t it? — Eliot A Cohen (@EliotACohen) November 8, 2020

Let me be clear: I'm not a Biden fan, but it's so refreshing to hear a speech not laced with racism for once. The bar has been underground for the past 4 years. — Space Grace - Black lives STILL matter (@dreamsofskies) November 8, 2020