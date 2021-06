First Lady Jill Biden will travel to two New England states this weekend, she announced Tuesday.

Biden will visit Portland, Maine, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

The trip will be a part of the Biden administration's "America's Back Together" tour celebrating the progress the U.S. has made against COVID-19.

The first lady's office did not specify when or where she would be speaking in each city, but said more details would follow.

