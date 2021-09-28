Liz Cheney

Rep. Liz Cheney to Keynote Award Banquet in New Hampshire

Cheney was an ascendant Republican leader before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol but has become increasingly defined by her public opposition to Trump and his hold on the GOP

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 20: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks during a press conference following a House Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on April 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House Republican members spoke about the Biden administration's immigration policies and the coronavirus pandemic.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney will be the featured speaker at a New Hampshire fundraising event celebrating the First Amendment.

Cheney, R-Wyo., a fierce critic of fellow Republican Donald Trump, will speak at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications' First Amendment Awards on Nov. 9 at St. Anselm College's Institute of Politics.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was an ascendant Republican leader before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol but has become increasingly defined by her public opposition to Trump and his hold on the GOP. She is serving as vice chair of the nine-person committee investigating the riot.

Republicans in the House voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position after she repeatedly criticized Donald Trump for spreading the lie that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

The New Hampshire event raises money for the nonprofit school, which provides free classes in subjects related to communications. The award honors individuals or groups who have exercised or sought to protect the First Amendment rights of free speech, assembly, press, religion or government petition.

