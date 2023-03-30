Rhode Island Governor Sets Special Election Date

The office of Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee says it has set the date for a special election this year in the state's first congressional district.

The primary is set for September 5, 2023 while the general election is set for November 7, 2023.

This special election is now happening after Congressman David Cicilline will abandon his congressional seat at the end of May.

Cicilline, 61, was reelected in November to a seventh term in the House, but announced last month he's stepping down June 1 to take over the Rhode Island Foundation, which funds nonprofits.

“Serving the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime. As President and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders," Cicilline said in a statement.

According to WJAR, eight democrats have announced their candidacy for the congressional seat.