Sen. Cory Booker Headlines New Hampshire Party Fundraiser

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker praised the president for his handling of the pandemic and accused Republicans of spreading misinformation while headlining a Democratic Party fundraiser in New Hampshire Saturday.

Booker spoke to several hundred Democratic faithful who gathered in Manchester for the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s first major in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic. A virtual option was available for those who didn’t attend in person.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Booker called President Joe Biden “a man of towering decency” who worked hard to deal with the pandemic and help working Americans with programs such as the child tax credit. He said Republicans are more interested in spreading lies and misinformation than encouraging people to get vaccinations and boosters.

Republicans “have more hate for Anthony Fauci than they do love and grief for the loss of 800,000 Americans,” Booker said, referring to the top U.S. infectious disease expert. He urged Democrats to unify as the “party of we,” not the “party of me.”

Presidential candidate Cory Booker joins Primary Source to talk about his campaigning efforts in New Hampshire following the fifth debate.