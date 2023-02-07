Marty Walsh

US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to Lead NHL Players Union, Source Says

Joining the NHLPA would put Walsh on a similar path to someone he worked closed with in Massachusetts, former Gov. Charlie Baker, who is set to take over the NCAA next month

By Asher Klein

One_on_One_With_Boston_Mayor_Marty_Walsh.jpg
NBC Boston

Marty Walsh, the U.S. secretary of labor and former mayor of Boston, is set to leave the Biden administration to be the next head of the NHL players union, a source familiar with the matter tells NBC News.

A former union member, Walsh has been the country's top labor official for nearly two years, and he served two terms as mayor of Boston.

The news was first reported by hockey website The Daily Faceoff, which cited sources saying Walsh would be able to live in Boston despite the union being based in Toronto.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh talks about his position in the Biden administration and touches on the race for his old seat as Boston's mayor.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Department of Labor for more information. The White House declined comment to NBC News, which also reached out to the union.

The news comes ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Joining the NHLPA would put Walsh on a similar path to someone he worked closed with in Massachusetts, former Gov. Charlie Baker, who is set to take over the NCAA next month.

In an interview, outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker looks back on his governorship and ahead to his new role as president of the NCAA.

More Marty Walsh news

Marty Walsh Jan 21

Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh in Running to Become Biden's New Top Aide

Marty Walsh Feb 8, 2022

Marty Walsh Offers to Help Resolve MLB Lockout

Marty Walsh Dec 4, 2021

Marty Walsh Deflects When Asked About Running for Mass. Gov.

This article tagged under:

Marty WalshBostonJoe BidenCharlie BakerNHL
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us