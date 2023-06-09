Red Sox move Chris Sale to 60-day injured list with shoulder injury

The Boston Red Sox announced more bad injury news concerning Chris Sale on Friday.

The veteran left-hander has been moved from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. The earliest date he is eligible to come back and pitch is August 2. Sale has a stress reaction in his shoulder blade, the team announced. The one piece of good news is he doesn't need surgery. He will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks.

Sale was removed from his last start on June 1 after just 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds. He has dealt with several injuries over the last few years. As a result, Sale has started just 22 games since 2019.

The 34-year-old has posted a 5-2 record with a 4.58 ERA, 71 strikeouts, 15 walks and a 1.11 WHIP in 11 starts this season.