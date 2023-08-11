Boston Celtics

Report: Celtics-Lakers one of five games on 2023 Christmas schedule

The 2023 Christmas schedule is loaded with awesome matchups.

The Boston Celtics are one of the NBA's best teams, so it's no surprise that the league wants to feature them on its marquee Christmas Day schedule.

The Celtics will travel to Los Angeles to play LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers on Christmas Day during the 2023-24 season. This rivalry matchup is one of five games on the league's Christmas schedule, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The last time the Celtics and Lakers played on Christmas was in 2008. The C's were the defending champions after beating the Lakers in the 2008 NBA Finals that June. Kobe Bryant and the Lakers won the matchup 92-83.

The Celtics beat the Lakers twice last season and both games went to overtime.

The Celtics played the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on Christmas last season and won 139-118. Boston has a 3-3 record on Christmas since they drafted Jayson Tatum before the 2017-18 campaign.

