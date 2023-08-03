Report: Celtics made contract offer to free-agent forward

The Boston Celtics have two open roster spots and a need for wing depth. Enter Svi Mykhailiuk?

The free-agent wing has received a contract offer from the Celtics, the Greek news outlet SDNA reported Wednesday. Mykhailiuk also is in discussions with the Greek club team Panathinaikos, per SDNA, and is expected to decide soon whether he wants to play for Boston or continue his playing career in Europe.

A native of Ukraine, Mykhailiuk joined the Los Angeles Lakers as their second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after starring at Kansas. He's played for six NBA teams over the past five seasons, splitting the 2022-23 campaign between the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 6-foot-7 wing played meaningful minutes down the stretch for Charlotte, averaging 10.6 points per game while shooting 40.4 percent from 3-point range. Mykhailiuk is a career 36 percent 3-point shooter and would give the Celtics another floor-spacing wing off the bench to complement Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and backups Sam Hauser and Oshae Brissett.

Mykhailiuk would be an end-of-the-bench option if he came to Boston, but he's the type of player the Celtics would target in free agency: a long, sharpshooting wing who would embrace a Joe Mazzulla-led offense that's heavily reliant on the outside shot. Perhaps not coincidentally, Mykhailiuk has also enjoyed success against the Celtics, averaging 10.4 points over 10 career games versus Boston -- his third-highest scoring average against any NBA team -- with a 43.6 percent 3-point rate.

The Celtics still have over a month before reporting to training camp in late September, so if Mykhailiuk doesn't pan out, expect them to keep looking for depth pieces to add around a strong core.