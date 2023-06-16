Celtics offseason

Report: Malcolm Brogdon drawing trade interest from Suns

The Celtics reportedly are considering a trade at the guard position ahead of the NBA Draft.

By Justin Leger

The Boston Celtics made arguably the best addition of last offseason by trading for veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon. But almost a year later, the NBA Sixth Man of the Year could again be on the move.

Because of Boston's loaded backcourt and the league's new collective bargaining agreement, Brogdon is a prime candidate to be traded this summer. The C's have been one of the NBA's "more active teams" in trade talks ahead of Thursday's 2023 NBA Draft, per MassLive.com, and a deal likely would involve the guard position.

The Phoenix Suns are a team that could be in the mix to acquire Brogdon, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer. With Brogdon set to make $22.5 million over the next two seasons, a deal with the Suns likely would have to be a three-teamer that includes Chris Paul's $30 million salary. Phoenix reportedly plans to waive or trade the 38-year-old guard.

Brogdon, Marcus Smart, and Derrick White are set to combine for nearly one-third of Boston's payroll next season. Trading one of those guards could help Boston address its thin frontcourt depth and gain the financial flexibility to extend Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams this summer.

