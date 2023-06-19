Report: Two Celtics prospects expected to miss 2023 Summer League

Who will turn heads for the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Summer League? Well, we know it won't be Juhann Begarin or Yam Madar.

The Celtics' recent second-round draft picks aren't expected to participate in this year's Summer League due to commitments to their current European clubs, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Monday.

Begarin, Boston's second-round pick in 2021, led the Celtics in scoring during the 2022 Summer League, averaging 18.2 points over five games. The 20-year-old guard just signed a two-year contract with Nanterre 92 in France's LNB Pro A League, however, and it sounds like he'll remain in France this summer to get settled with his new team.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Madar, the Celtics' 2020 second-round pick, also has plenty of upside and was just named the EuroLeague's 2023 Rising Star after a strong second season with Partizan Belgrade but is under contract with the Serbian club for another season.

Yam Madar led all Rising Star eligible players in total points and points per game, he finished the regular season with 10 double-digits scoring nights, and helped @PartizanBC secure a playoff spot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hTSQL6StPW — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) May 12, 2023

While the absences of Begarin and Madar this summer may disappoint some Celtics fans, it also should mean more opportunity for Boston's other young players. Expect 2022 second-round pick J.D. Davison and fellow two-way players Mfiondu Kabengele and Justin Champagnie to get plenty of run out in Las Vegas, while the Celtics' No. 35 pick in this year's draft -- the team's highest selection since 2020 -- could see heavy minutes, as well.

The Celtics are fortunate to have a deep, talented roster, but homegrown players on cheap contracts will be immensely valuable under the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement, which makes the Summer League worth watching this summer.

The 2023 NBA Summer League will be held in Las Vegas from July 7 to July 17.