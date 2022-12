2024 Paris Olympics: Rundown of All Sports, Events, What to Expect

Beijing is in the past, Paris is in the future.

It’s officially time to start getting excited for the next stop on the Olympics train – the Summer Olympics in Paris.

The IOC has confirmed the entire event schedule, including what sports and events will be featured and when. Oh, and let’s not forget the debut of an entirely new sport called “breaking.”

It’s still quite some ways away, but Paris will be rolling around before we know it, so let’s get ready for the best two weeks of summer by marking down when we can expect to see our favorite sports in action:

How many sports will be featured in the 2024 Paris Olympics?

According to NBC Olympics, the 2024 Paris Olympics program will feature 39 sports and 329 events. This is slightly down from the 41 sports and 339 events in Tokyo.

Sports at the Paris 2024 Games will include (from NBC Olympics’ perspective):

Archery (5)

• Men’s Individual

• Men’s Team

• Women’s Individual

• Women’s Team

• Mixed Team

Artistic Swimming (2)

• Duet

• Team

Badminton (5)

• Men’s Singles

• Men’s Doubles

• Women’s Singles

• Women’s Doubles

• Mixed Doubles

Basketball (4)

• Men’s Tournament

• Women’s Tournament

• Men’s 3x3 Tournament

• Women’s 3x3 Tournament

Beach Volleyball (2)

• Men’s Tournament

• Women’s Tournament

Boxing (13)

• Men’s Flyweight (51 kg/112 lbs.)

• Men’s Bantamweight (57 kg/125 lbs.)

• Men’s Lightweight (63.5 kg/139 lbs.)

• Men’s Middleweight (71 kg/156 lbs.)

• Men’s Light Heavyweight (80 kg/176 lbs.)

• Men’s Heavyweight (92 kg/202 lbs.)

• Men’s Super Heavyweight (92+ kg/202+ lbs.)

• Women’s Flyweight (50 kg/110 lbs.)

• Women’s Bantamweight (54 kg/119 lbs.)*

• Women’s Featherweight (57 kg/125 lbs.)

• Women’s Lightweight (60 kg/132 lbs.)

• Women’s Welterweight (66 kg/145 lbs.)

• Women’s Middleweight (75 kg/165 lbs.)

Breaking (2)

• Men’s Event*

• Women’s Event*

Canoe Slalom (6)

• Men’s K-1

• Men’s C-1

• Men’s Extreme K-1*

• Women’s K-1

• Women’s C-1

• Women’s Extreme K-1*

Canoe Sprint (10)

• Men’s K-1 1000m

• Men’s K-2 500m*

• Men’s K-4 500m

• Men’s C-1 1000m

• Men’s C-2 500m*

• Women’s K-1 500m

• Women’s K-2 500m

• Women’s K-4 500m

• Women’s C-1 200m

• Women’s C-2 500m

Cycling (22)

A. BMX

• Men’s BMX Freestyle

• Men’s BMX Racing

• Women’s BMX Freestyle

• Women’s BMX Racing

B. Mountain Biking

• Men’s Mountain Biking (or Men’s Event)

• Women’s Mountain Biking (or Women’s Event)

C. Road

• Men’s Road Race

• Men’s Time Trial

• Women’s Road Race

• Women’s Time Trial

D. Track

• Men’s Keirin

• Men’s Madison

• Men’s Omnium

• Men’s Sprint

• Men’s Team Pursuit

• Men’s Team Sprint

• Women’s Keirin

• Women’s Madison

• Women’s Omnium

• Women’s Sprint

• Women’s Team Pursuit

• Women’s Team Sprint

Diving (8)

• Men’s 10m Platform

• Men’s 3m Springboard

• Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform

• Men’s Synchronized 3m Springboard

• Women’s 10m Platform

• Women’s 3m Springboard

• Women’s Synchronized 10m Platform

• Women’s Synchronized 3m Springboard

Equestrian (6)

• Individual Dressage

• Team Dressage

• Individual Eventing

• Team Eventing

• Individual Jumping

• Team Jumping

Fencing (12)

• Men’s Individual Epee

• Men’s Individual Foil

• Men’s Individual Sabre

• Men’s Team Epee

• Men’s Team Foil

• Men’s Team Sabre

• Women’s Individual Epee

• Women’s Individual Foil

• Women’s Individual Sabre

• Women’s Team Epee

• Women’s Team Foil

• Women’s Team Sabre

Field Hockey (2)

• Men’s Tournament

• Women’s Tournament

Golf (2)

• Men’s Event

• Women’s Event

Gymnastics (14)

• Men’s Team Competition

• Men’s Individual All-Around

• Men’s Floor Exercise

• Men’s Pommel Horse

• Men’s Rings

• Men’s Vault

• Men’s Parallel Bars

• Men’s High Bar

• Women’s Team Competition

• Women’s Individual All-Around

• Women’s Vault

• Women’s Uneven Bars

• Women’s Balance Beam

• Women’s Floor Exercise

Handball (2)

• Men’s Tournament

• Women’s Tournament

Judo (15)

• Men’s Extra Lightweight (60 kg/132 lbs.)

• Men’s Half Lightweight (66 kg/145 lbs.)

• Men’s Lightweight (73 kg/161 lbs.)

• Men’s Half Middleweight (81 kg/178 lbs.)

• Men’s Middleweight (90 kg/198 lbs.)

• Men’s Half Heavyweight (100 kg/220 lbs.)

• Men’s Heavyweight (100+ kg/220+ lbs.)

• Women’s Extra Lightweight (48 kg/106 lbs.)

• Women’s Half Lightweight (52 kg/114 lbs.)

• Women’s Lightweight (57 kg/125 lbs.)

• Women’s Half Middleweight (63 kg/139 lbs.)

• Women’s Middleweight (70 kg/154 lbs.)

• Women’s Half Heavyweight (78 kg/172 lbs.)

• Women’s Heavyweight (78+ kg/172+ lbs.)

• Mixed Team Event

Modern Pentathlon (2)

• Men’s Event

• Women’s Event

Rhythmic Gymnastics (2)

• Individual All-Around

• Group Competition

Rowing (14)

• Men’s Single Sculls

• Men’s Double Sculls

• Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls

• Men’s Quadruple Sculls

• Men’s Pair

• Men’s Four

• Men’s Eight

• Women’s Single Sculls

• Women’s Double Sculls

• Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls

• Women’s Quadruple Sculls

• Women’s Pair

• Women’s Four

• Women’s Eight

Rugby (2)

• Men’s Tournament

• Women’s Tournament

Sailing (10)

• Men’s Laser

• Men’s 49er

• Men’s Windsurfer

• Men’s Kite*

• Women’s Laser Radial

• Women’s 49er FX

• Women’s Windsurfer

• Women’s Kite*

• Mixed Nacra 17

• Mixed 470*

Shooting (15)

• Men’s Air Pistol

• Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol

• Men’s Air Rifle

• Men’s Smallbore Rifle, Three Positions

• Men’s Skeet

• Men’s Trap

• Women’s Air Pistol

• Women’s Sport Pistol

• Women’s Air Rifle

• Women’s Smallbore Rifle, Three Positions,

• Women’s Skeet

• Women’s Trap

• Mixed Team Air Rifle

• Mixed Team Air Pistol

• Mixed Team Skeet*

Skateboarding (4)

• Men’s Park

• Men’s Street

• Women’s Park

• Women’s Street

Soccer (2)

• Men’s Tournament

• Women’s Tournament

Sport Climbing (4)

• Men’s Bouldering and Lead Combined*

• Men’s Speed*

• Women’s Bouldering and Lead Combined*

• Women’s Speed*

Surfing (2)

• Men’s Event

• Women’s Event

Swimming (37)

• Men’s 50m Freestyle

• Men’s 100m Freestyle

• Men’s 200m Freestyle

• Men’s 400m Freestyle

• Men’s 800m Freestyle

• Men’s 1500m Freestyle

• Men’s 100m Backstroke

• Men’s 200m Backstroke

• Men’s 100m Breaststroke

• Men’s 200m Breaststroke

• Men’s 100m Butterfly

• Men’s 200m Butterfly

• Men’s 200m Individual Medley

• Men’s 400m Individual Medley

• Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

• Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

• Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay

• Men’s 10km Open Water

• Women’s 50m Freestyle

• Women’s 100m Freestyle

• Women’s 200m Freestyle

• Women’s 400m Freestyle

• Women’s 800m Freestyle

• Women’s 1500m Freestyle

• Women’s 100m Backstroke

• Women’s 200m Backstroke

• Women’s 100m Breaststroke

• Women’s 200m Breaststroke

• Women’s 100m Butterfly

• Women’s 200m Butterfly

• Women’s 200m Individual Medley

• Women’s 400m Individual Medley

• Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

• Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

• Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay

• Women’s 10km Open Water

• Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

Table Tennis (5)

• Men’s Singles

• Men’s Team

• Women’s Singles

• Women’s Team

• Mixed Doubles

Taekwondo (8)

• Men’s Olympic Flyweight (58 kg/128 lbs.)

• Men’s Olympic Featherweight (68 kg/150 lbs.)

• Men’s Olympic Welterweight (80 kg/176 lbs.)

• Men’s Olympic Heavyweight (80+ kg/176+ lbs.)

• Women’s Olympic Flyweight (49 kg/108 lbs.)

• Women’s Olympic Featherweight (57 kg/126 lbs.)

• Women’s Olympic Welterweight (67 kg/148 lbs.)

• Women’s Olympic Heavyweight (67+ kg/148+ lbs.)

Tennis (5)

• Men’s Singles

• Men’s Doubles

• Women’s Singles

• Women’s Doubles

• Mixed Doubles

Track and Field (48)

• Men’s 100m

• Men’s 200m

• Men’s 400m

• Men’s 800m

• Men’s 1500m

• Men’s 5000m

• Men’s 10,000m

• Men’s Marathon

• Men’s 110m Hurdles

• Men’s 400m Hurdles

• Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

• Men’s 20m Race Walk

• Men’s 4x100m Relay

• Men’s 4x400m Relay

• Men’s High Jump

• Men’s Long Jump

• Men’s Triple Jump

• Men’s Pole Vault

• Men’s Shot Put

• Men’s Discus

• Men’s Hammer

• Men’s Javelin

• Decathlon

• Women’s 100m

• Women’s 200m

• Women’s 400m

• Women’s 800m

• Women’s 1500m

• Women’s 5000m

• Women’s 10,000m

• Women’s Marathon

• Women’s 100m Hurdles

• Women’s 400m Hurdles

• Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

• Women’s 20km Race Walk

• Women’s 4x100m Relay

• Women’s 4x400m Relay

• Women’s High Jump

• Women’s Long Jump

• Women’s Triple Jump

• Women’s Pole Vault

• Women’s Shot Put

• Women’s Discus

• Women’s Hammer

• Women’s Javelin

• Heptathlon

• Mixed 4x400m Relay

• Mixed Team 35km Race Walk*

Trampoline (2)

• Men’s Event

• Women’s Event

Triathlon (3)

• Men’s Event

• Women’s Event

• Mixed Team Relay

Volleyball (2)

• Men’s Tournament

• Women’s Tournament

Water Polo (2)

• Men’s Tournament

• Women’s Tournament

Weightlifting (10)

• Men’s 61 kg/134 lbs.

• Men’s 73 kg/161 lbs.

• Men’s 89 kg/196 lbs.

• Men’s 102 kg/224 lbs.

• Men’s 102+ kg/224+ lbs.

• Women’s 49 kg/108 lbs.

• Women’s 59 kg/130 lbs.

• Women’s 71 kg/156lbs.

• Women’s 81 kg/178lbs.

• Women’s 81+ kg/178+ lbs

Wrestling (18)

• Men’s Greco-Roman 60 kg/132 lbs.

• Men’s Greco-Roman 67 kg/147 lbs.

• Men’s Greco-Roman 77 kg/169 lbs.

• Men’s Greco-Roman 87 kg/191 lbs.

• Men’s Greco-Roman 97 kg/213 lbs.

• Men’s Greco-Roman 130 kg/286 lbs.

• Men’s Freestyle 57 kg/125 lbs.

• Men’s Freestyle 65 kg/143 lbs.

• Men’s Freestyle 74 kg/163 lbs.

• Men’s Freestyle 86 kg/189 lbs.

• Men’s Freestyle 97 kg/213 lbs.

• Men’s Freestyle 125 kg/275 lbs.

• Women’s Freestyle 50 kg/110 lbs.

• Women’s Freestyle 53 kg/116 lbs.

• Women’s Freestyle 57 kg/125 lbs.

• Women’s Freestyle 62 kg/136 lbs.

• Women’s Freestyle 68 kg/149 lbs.

• Women’s Freestyle 76 kg/167 lbs.

Note: An asterisk (*) indicates an event that has been added since the Tokyo Games.

Also note: The IOC considers swimming and diving to be one sport, under aquatics, but NBC Olympics considers these as two separate sports.

What new sport will debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

There is only one new sport debuting at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and that sport is called breaking.

Breaking, also known as breakdancing, will be coming to the games in an effort to lure in younger audiences. So yes, street dance battles have officially been added to the list of medal events for the Summer Games.

Which sports have been removed since the Tokyo Games?

Baseball, softball and karate have been removed since the Tokyo Games.