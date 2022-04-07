A Look at Some Notable MLB Players on New Teams in 2022

Notable MLB players on new teams in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Opening Day for the 2022 Major League Baseball season may have been a week late, but finally arrived, giving fanbases a first look at some new faces on the field.

The conclusion of a 99-day lockout led to a hectic offseason where numerous players ended up in a new city, whether that happened via trade or free agency.

Many of MLB’s top stars found a new home this spring, so let’s round up the notable players rocking new jerseys as the latest baseball season officially gets underway:

Which notable MLB players are on new teams in 2022?

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

The Rangers broke the bank for former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager. Texas inked the 2020 World Series MVP to a 10-year, $325 million deal and made him the face of its rebuild. The Rangers have not qualified for the postseason since 2016, and the hope is Seager can help the team get back on track.

Kris Bryant, Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant’s tenure with the San Francisco Giants lasted just 51 games. The Giants traded for the versatile fielder in 2021, but the Rockies signed him in free agency to a seven-year, $182 million deal. Bryant will now be playing for a divisional rival, but the Rockies made him the face of the franchise after losing a star of their own.

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

Before Texas splashed on Seager, it went big to land 2021 All-Star Marcus Semien on a seven-year deal worth $175 million. The former Oakland Athletics shortstop played second base for the Toronto Blue Jays last season after signing a one-year, $18 million deal. Semien and Seager will be a vital duo for Texas this year.

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

The Athletics have lost multiple stars after making the playoffs in 2020. Add former first baseman Matt Olson to the list. Oakland dealt him to the Atlanta Braves this spring for four prospects, signaling a rebuild in the Bay Area. Atlanta then extended Olson’s contract, which is now an eight-year deal worth $168 million.

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

After the Dodgers lost Seager, a new star arrival felt inevitable. Once Atlanta opted for Olson, the Dodgers inked former Brave Freddie Freeman to a six-year deal worth $162 million. Freeman, a 15-year veteran, played every single season with the Braves before this move. The five-time All-Star helped bring home the 2021 World Series to Atlanta, a postseason run that included eliminating the Dodgers in the National League championship series.

Javier Baez, Detroit Tigers

Javier Baez was a Chicago Cub for his entire eight-year career – until the New York Mets acquired him via trade in 2021. But Baez’s tenure in New York lasted just 47 games. The Detroit Tigers inked him to a six-year deal worth $140 million. The Tigers have not made the playoffs since 2014, but they will look to Baez to shake things up in the Motor City.

Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox

The former face of the Rockies signed a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Boston Red Sox this spring. Boston made it to the American League championship series last season but fell short to the Houston Astros. With Story now in the mix, the Red Sox may have gotten who they need to reach the World Series for the first time since 2018.

Max Scherzer, New York Mets

The Mets’ pitching rotation got a major upgrade after signing starting pitcher Max Scherzer to a three-year deal worth $130 million. The Dodgers had acquired him in 2021 from the Washington Nationals to help push for a title, but that didn’t go as planned. Scherzer will now be dealing in the blue and orange.

Robbie Ray, Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are looking to build on a shocking 2021 season in which they nearly qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2001. Adding starting pitcher Robbie Ray could definitely help. Ray, who had a career-best 2.84 ERA last season with the Toronto Blue Jays, got a five-year, $110 million deal. The Mariners are hoping this year could be the one to end the long drought.

Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays suffered major roster losses in Semien and Ray, but their biggest free-agent splash came in the form of starting pitcher Kevin Gausman. Gausman came over from the Giants on a five-year deal worth $110 million, which is what Ray received in Seattle. Gausman had a career-best 2.81 ERA last season, and that type of pitching is what Toronto needs.

Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins

After finishing last in the AL Central last season, the Minnesota Twins landed former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa on a three-year deal worth $105,300,000. Correa’s time in Minnesota could be cut short after one season since the deal includes opt outs after the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but for now, Correa is a Twin.

Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies’ biggest free-agent acquisition is former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos. Castellanos signed a five-year deal worth $100 million to join the Phillies, a team he hopes can make serious noise in 2022. Castellanos earned his first All-Star nod in 2021 and batted .309, so the Phillies definitely have a major talent at their disposal.

Other notable players on new teams

Seiya Suzuki, Cubs on a five-year, $85 million deal

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies on a four-year, $79 million deal

Starling Marte, Mets on a four-year, $78 million deal

Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers on a five-year, $77 million deal

Marcus Stroman, Cubs on a three-year, $71 million deal

Carlos Rodon, Giants on a two-year, $44 million deal

Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins on a three-year, $36 million deal

Noah Syndergaard, Mets on a one-year, $21 million deal

Kenley Jansen, Braves on a one-year, $16 million deal

Nelson Cruz, Nationals on a one-year, $15 million deal

Zack Greinke, Kansas City Royals on a one-year, $13 million deal

Andrew McCutchen, Milwaukee Brewers on a one-year, $8.5 million deal

Corey Kluber, Tampa Bay Rays on a one-year, $8 million deal

Joc Pederson, Giants on a one-year, $6 million deal

Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals on a one-year, $2.5 million deal