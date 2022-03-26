Arkansas Cheerleader Rescues Ball on Top of Backboard in Elite Eight Game

A pair of Arkansas cheerleaders gave the Razorbacks something to smile about in Saturday's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game against Duke.

With 18:22 left in the game, Arkansas guard Stanley Umude misfired a three-point shot that bounced off the rim and landed on the top of the backboard.

A male cheerleader lifted a female cheerleader up to retrieve the ball in the wholesome moment that brought momentary joy for Arkansas players and fans. At the time, the Blue Devils were leading the Razorbacks 45-35.

Duke went on to capture a dominant win, 78-69, and punch a ticket into the Final Four. The Blue Devils now face the winner of ACC rival No. 8 UNC and No. 15 St. Peter's on April 6.

This wasn't the first time a cheerleader had come to the rescue during March Madness this year.

During the Indiana - St. Mary's first-round game on March 17, a basketball was wedged between the backboard and the shot clock early in the second half and a Hoosier cheerleader grabbed the ball in a similar fashion to save the day.

The Gaels went on to win the game 82-53.