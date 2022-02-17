Mikaela Shiffrin

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin Wins Women's Combined Gold, Mikaela Shiffrin Skis Out

Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of slalom in women's combined

By Marsha Green

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin has won back-to-back gold medals in the women's combined, finishing with a total time of 2:25.67 after the completion of the downhill and the slalom.

Fellow Swiss teammate Wendy Holdener finished second to claim silver, notching a time of 2:26.72, followed by Federica Brignone of Italy who won bronze.

Many thought Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin would win gold in the event, but her Olympic struggles continued as she crashed out in the slalom leg of the event.

Shiffrin was in fifth place after the downhill race with a time of 1:32.98, but was unable to finish the slalom. This event was Shiffrin's last opportunity to win an individual medal at Beijing.

Fellow American's Isabella Wright and Kelly Cashman were also disqualified in the slalom section.

