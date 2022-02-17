Switzerland's Michelle Gisin Wins Women's Combined Gold, Mikaela Shiffrin Skis Out

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin has won back-to-back gold medals in the women's combined, finishing with a total time of 2:25.67 after the completion of the downhill and the slalom.

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland wins #Gold in the women's #AlpineSkiing combined slalom.



Congratulations on her second #Gold medal in this event! And 2nd medal at #Beijing2022. pic.twitter.com/ZLdYPWMp4h — Olympics (@Olympics) February 17, 2022

Fellow Swiss teammate Wendy Holdener finished second to claim silver, notching a time of 2:26.72, followed by Federica Brignone of Italy who won bronze.

Many thought Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin would win gold in the event, but her Olympic struggles continued as she crashed out in the slalom leg of the event.

Shiffrin was in fifth place after the downhill race with a time of 1:32.98, but was unable to finish the slalom. This event was Shiffrin's last opportunity to win an individual medal at Beijing.

"There was so much positive that's happened in the last couple weeks."



Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on her #WinterOlympics experience. @OnHerTurf pic.twitter.com/NnLp7g6BHr — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2022

Fellow American's Isabella Wright and Kelly Cashman were also disqualified in the slalom section.