Mixed team snowboard cross made its Olympic debut at the 2022 Beijing Games and Team USA won the first-ever gold medal in the event.

DYNAMIC DUO GETS IT DONE 🙌@LindsJacobellis and @nickbaumgartner win gold in the first-ever Olympic mixed team snowboard cross event. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/E8hHoCIEpx — Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 12, 2022

American Nick Baumgartner finished first during the men's heat giving partner Lindsey Jacobellis a 0.04-second advantage heading into the last leg. Jacobellis sealed the win finishing first as well to claim her second snowboard cross gold and delivering Baumgartner his first Olympic medal.

The oldest team in the duo in the competition would use their experience and expertise to cruise to victory and prove that it's never too late to accomplish your goals.

Italy came in quickly behind winning silver, and a crash in the final leg caused Canada to finish third and claim bronze.

Jacobellis, 36, now has three Olympic medals after winning silver in the 2006 Torino Games.