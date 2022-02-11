Mixed Team Snowboard Cross

Team USA Wins Gold in Mixed Team Snowboard Cross

Team USA wins the first-ever gold medal in mixed snowboard cross

By Marsha Green

Women's snowboard cross
BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Mixed team snowboard cross made its Olympic debut at the 2022 Beijing Games and Team USA won the first-ever gold medal in the event.

American Nick Baumgartner finished first during the men's heat giving partner Lindsey Jacobellis a 0.04-second advantage heading into the last leg. Jacobellis sealed the win finishing first as well to claim her second snowboard cross gold and delivering Baumgartner his first Olympic medal.

The oldest team in the duo in the competition would use their experience and expertise to cruise to victory and prove that it's never too late to accomplish your goals.

Italy came in quickly behind winning silver, and a crash in the final leg caused Canada to finish third and claim bronze.

Jacobellis, 36, now has three Olympic medals after winning silver in the 2006 Torino Games.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Mixed Team Snowboard CrossTeam USABeijing 2022 Winter Olympicssnowboarding
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us