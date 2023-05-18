WATCH LIVE: Boston World Cup 2026 Host City Logo Being Unveiled

Boston soccer fans are getting their first look on Thursday at what the city will look like in the summer of 2026, when it helps host the World Cup.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Gov. Maura Healey and others are set to take part in the unveiling of the Boston World Cup 2026 host city brand, including the official logo and slogan.

The logo for the entire tournament — being cohosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada — was unveiled in Los Angeles on Wednesday by Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo and FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino. The logo features the numbers 2 and 6 stacked vertically, with the official trophy imposed over it, and is accompanied by the hashtag #WeAre26.

Boston, via Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, is one of 16 host cities of the tournament, which will feature 48 teams for the first time, meaning there will be 104 games throughout the tournament. Foxboro was also a host city in the 1994 World Cup, and Gillette Stadium is the home of the New England Revolution, the area's Major League Soccer team.

Organizers estimate that the 2026 World Cup will bring 450,000 people to the city and a $500 million economic boost.

Joining Kraft, the honorary chairman of the 2026 bid for and Healey at the unveiling on Thursday at Big Night Live are expected to be Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, state Rep. Aaorn Michlewitz, Kraft Group President Jonathan Kraft, New England Revolution President Brian Bilello and more.

Argentina will enter the 2026 tournament as defending champions after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout. The 2023 Women’s World Cup is being held this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

The United States' men's soccer team got a boost this week as young striker and New York City native Folarin Balogun committed to play in the red white and blue, despite being eligible to play for England or Nigeria. It's a position the talented young squad, which surprised some experts by making it out of the group stage in Qatar, needed to find an upgrade for.