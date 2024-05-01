Celtics advance with rout of Heat in Game 5

The Celtics put an exclamation point on the first round of the NBA playoffs with a huge win over the Miami Heat.
With 41 points in the first quarter alone, the C's remained in the driver's seat throughout Game 5 at the TD Garden.
Boston won 118-84 in the final Celtics game NBC Sports Boston's Mike Gorman called in his legendary career.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Jaylen Brown and Derrick White each contributed 25 points in the win. Bam Adebayo led Miami with 23.
The Celtics will face the winner of the first-round series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.