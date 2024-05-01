Celtics advance with rout of Heat in Game 5

The Celtics put an exclamation point on the first round of the NBA playoffs with a huge win over the Miami Heat.

With 41 points in the first quarter alone, the C's remained in the driver's seat throughout Game 5 at the TD Garden.

Boston won 118-84 in the final Celtics game NBC Sports Boston's Mike Gorman called in his legendary career.

A standing ovation in the Garden for Mike Gorman's final game 💚🍀



What a career for the Celtic legend 👏 pic.twitter.com/0X1VQcjznF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 2, 2024

Thank You, Mike. ☘️💚 pic.twitter.com/eroUzgCB4b — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 2, 2024

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White each contributed 25 points in the win. Bam Adebayo led Miami with 23.

The Celtics will face the winner of the first-round series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.