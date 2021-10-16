Eovaldi Ready For Game 2 After Astros Top Sox in ALCS Opener

Carlos Correa hit a tie-breaking home run in the seventh inning that helped the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series. Correa's solo shot off Hansel Robles came with two outs and gave the Astros a 4-3 lead.

Jose Altuve homered and drove in three runs for the Astros. Kiké Hernández hit two home runs, a double and a single for Boston. His solo drive in the ninth pulled the Red Sox within a run.

The best-of-seven series continues Saturday in Houston, and it will be a welcome second chance for the Sox.

Nathan Eovaldi will have a bit of a homecoming. He grew up in the Houston area, and will be the starting pitcher.

He will be coming in after an extra day of rest and has been dominant lately.

It will be his third start this post-season.

During the regular season, the series was very one-sided. The Astros won 5 out of 7 games.

Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday night in a post-game press conference that whether you win or lose, you turn the page and get ready for the next one. Sox fans agree.

“Red Sox should do the same thing,' said one fan. "Just have to put more runs on the board, that’s it. That’s the main thing. When you get the chance to win an away game you have to take advantage of it and do it.”

Cora said his team will be ready for Game 2. The first pitch will be at 4:20.