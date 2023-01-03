Damar Hamlin's Uncle Provides Update on Bills Safety

More details have emerged regarding Damar Hamlin's status.

Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, provided an update on the Buffalo Bills safety to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening.

Glenn said Hamlin remains sedated in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He added that Hamlin is on a ventilator but has improved from 100% oxygen needed to 50% oxygen needed.

"They're trying to get him to breathe on his own. So we're just kind of taking it day-by-day," Glenn told NFL Network. "I'm really, really thankful for the medical staff that's been working with him. They've been truly awesome in helping him with his recovery."

Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's postponed game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collapsed on the Paycor Stadium field following a hard collision and was administered CPR by medical personnel for roughly 10 minutes before being taken away in an ambulance.

Glenn revealed that Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice -- once on the field and once at the hospital.

"It's been heartbreaking. I haven't been asleep yet. I've been up for about 24 hours now," Glenn told NFL Network. "As soon as they canceled the game, we got on the road and drove from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati. It felt like we drove through a hurricane there was so much rain coming down. But we weren't going to stop until we got here and be able to support my nephew and just be by his side."

Glenn said it's been "tremendous" to see all support Hamlin has received, including the millions of dollars that have been donated to his toy drive.

"A lot of people don't get a chance to see how loved they are while they're alive," Glenn told NFL Network. "So for him to have a situation where he could've been taken away and he has a chance to come back to see all that love that he got, it's truly an amazing thing."