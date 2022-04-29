Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Receives Two-Year Suspension From MLB

Trevor Bauer receives two-year suspension from MLB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Trevor Bauer will be suspended for two full seasons, totaling 324 games, following sexual assault allegations.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was placed on administrative leave on July 2, 2021 after being accused of sexual assault.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office decided not to go forward with criminal charges in February, but Major League Baseball decided to suspend the pitcher for violating the MLB Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

Bauer is appealing the unpaid two-year suspension, saying on Twitter, “In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail."

According to Bob Nightengale, this is the first domestic violence suspension among the 16 players who have been investigated, that is being appealed. All 16 other athletes suspended under baseball’s sexual assault and domestic violence policy have agreed to a negotiated settlement.