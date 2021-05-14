Late NBA legend
Kobe Bryant is among the select basketball players who will be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Bryant, a lifelong
Los Angeles Laker, had his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys retired on Dec. 18, 2017, becoming the first NBA player to have both his jerseys retired.
He was among five people killed in a helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26, 2020.
Although coronavirus caused the 2020 ceremony to be postponed, the class is now finally being honored. There are
nine members of the class that will be enshrined Saturday: Alongside Bryant, Duncan and Garnett are new LSU women’s coach and former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, former Bentley coach Barbara Stevens, four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton and former FIBA secretary general Patrick Baumann. Bryant, Sutton and Baumann will all be enshrined posthumously.
Take a look at his storied career in photos ahead of the 2020 NBA Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
34 photos
1/34
Getty Images
Five-time champion Kobe Bryant enjoys his final NBA title with his kids.
2/34
Getty Images
Kobe Bryant played his rookie season in 1996-97.
3/34
Getty Images
No. 8 Kobe Bryant was an athletic monster and won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in his rookie year.
4/34
Getty Images
In 2000, Kobe Bryant played in his first NBA finals.
5/34
Getty Images
With Shaq, Kobe Bryant won the 2000 NBA title.
6/34
Getty Images
No. 8 Kobe's Lakers and Kings had a playoff rivalry.
7/34
Getty Images
Tim Duncan and the Spurs were regular postseason foes.
8/34
Getty Images
In the 2001 finals, Allen Iverson's Sixers offered a challenge.
9/34
Getty Images
Lakers won the 2001 finals and went 15-1 in the playoffs.
10/34
Getty Images
In 2002, Kobe's Lakers do the threepeat. They beat Jason Kidd's Nets.
11/34
Getty Images
Manu Ginobili, one of the few to last from No. 8 to No. 24.
12/34
Getty Images
Kobe led the 2004 Lakers' super team to the NBA finals.
13/34
Getty Images
Lakers fell to Pistons in the 2004 NBA finals.
14/34
Getty Images
Shaq and Kobe split in 2004.
15/34
Getty Images
Kobe looks to Lamar Odom for Lakers' turnaround.
16/34
Getty Images
No. 8: Kobe Bryant outscored the Mavs 62-61 over three quarters.
17/34
Getty Images
Kobe Bryant once scored 61 points at Madison Square Garden.
18/34
Getty Images
Various so-called rivals came and went.
19/34
Getty Images
A new generation of rivals emerged.
20/34
Getty Images
More new challengers to Kobe's throne.
21/34
Getty Images
Kobe changed numbers, rivals changed teams.
22/34
Getty Images
In 2007, Kobe Bryant requested a trade away from the Lakers.
23/34
Getty Images
Instead of trading Kobe, the Lakers traded for Paul Gasol.
24/34
Getty Images
And Kobe Bryant won his only MVP trophy in 2008.
25/34
Getty Images
...But Kobe's Lakers lost in the 2008 NBA finals to the hated Boston Celtics.
26/34
Getty Images
Kobe led team USA to Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008.
27/34
Getty Images
Finally, Kobe wins a title without Shaq.
28/34
Getty Images
No. 24 wins Finals MVP and NBA Title No. 4 in 2009 along with long-time teammate Derek Fisher.
29/34
Getty Images
Kobe Bryant met Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama as Champion.
30/34
Getty Images
Kobe passed me the ball! Lakers beat Celtics in 2010!
31/34
Getty Images
Kobe Bryant: 18-Time All-Star, 4-time All-Star Game MVP.
32/34
Getty Images
Kobe Bryant tears his Achilles' heel, still hits two free throws.
33/34
Getty Images
Kobe Bryant passes his mentor Michael Jordan on NBA's all-time scoring list.
34/34
Getty Images
Mamba Out! Kobe scores 60 points in his farewell game.