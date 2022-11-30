2022 World Cup

Fútbol y Soccer: Group C Drama Sees Mexico Eliminated, Argentina Beat Poland

Mexico finished ahead 2-1, but the goal differential gave Poland the group's second ticket to the Round of 16

By Jesús Quiñonez and Ana Mondello-Mata

Mexico
Getty

Another Concacaf team was eliminated from the World Cup on Wednesday -- despite winning the match.

Mexico was able to get a win against Saudi Arabia, something they needed to do to progress. Henry Martin scored the first goal of the tournament for Tata Martino's side in the 47th minute, and Luis Chavez added another goal 5 minutes later.

Mexico would finish ahead 2-1, but the goal differential gave Poland the group's second ticket to the round of 16, despite losing to Argentina in their own match.

Poland will face France in the World Cup's first knockout round, while Argentina, the leader of the group, will go up against Australia.

Check out our bilingual podcast Fútbol y Soccer where experts, former international soccer players and more give their predictions and their favorites to win this first World Cup in the Middle East.

This article tagged under:

2022 World Cupfútbol y soccer podcast
