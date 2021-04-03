UCLA

Gonzaga Stuns UCLA to Reach National Championship and Keep Perfect Season Alive

Gonzaga will play Baylor in the finals Monday night

By The Associated Press

Gonzaga has given fans the NCAA championship game they wanted with a shot for the ages.

The shot by Jalen Suggs — perfect!

The Gonzaga freshman banked in a shot at the buzzer from just inside the halfcourt logo Saturday night to lift the Zags to a 93-90 overtime win over UCLA and move them one win away from an undefeated season and a national title.

It was the best game of the tournament, and, considering the stakes, maybe the best finish in the history of March Madness — a banker from near midcourt to keep a perfect season alive.

After the shot went in, Suggs ran to the mostly empty press row, jumped up and pumped his fists a few times. The refs checked to make sure he got the shot off before the buzzer sounded. He did, and the Bulldogs moved onto Monday night's final, where they'll play Baylor for the title.

They are the first team to bring an undefeated record into the championship game since Larry Bird and Indiana State in 1979.

This is an evolving story. Continue to check back here for more scores, stats, and updates.

