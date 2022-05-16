Here are the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery representatives originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s almost time for 30 of the most suspenseful minutes in sports television.

That’s right, the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery takes place on Tuesday night in Chicago. The order of the first 14 picks in next month’s draft will be revealed one by one on live TV.

Adding to the drama of the event, each of the 13 lottery teams will have a representative in attendance reacting live to where their pick lands. Most will be disappointed that their selection didn’t jump into the top four, while others will be proven to be good-luck charms.

The Detroit Pistons had never won the top overall pick entering last year’s lottery. But NBA champion Ben Wallace brought the lottery luck Detroit had long been yearning for. Tied with two other teams for the best odds at the No. 1 pick, Wallace watched the Pistons finally break their lottery curse by winning the Cade Cunningham sweepstakes.

So who will be the Ben Wallace of this year’s lottery?

From franchise legends to current players and more, here’s a look at the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery representatives:

Houston Rockets (14% odds for No. 1 pick): General manager Rafael Stone

Orlando Magic (14%): President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman

Detroit Pistons (14%): Franchise legend Rip Hamilton

Oklahoma City Thunder (12.5%, 1.5% via Los Angeles Clippers): Franchise legend Nick Collison

Indiana Pacers (10%): Assistant general manager Kelly Krauskopf

Portland Trail Blazers (9%): Point guard Damian Lillard

Sacramento Kings (7.5%): Forward/center Domantas Sabonis

New Orleans Pelicans, via Los Angeles Lakers (6%): Vice president of basketball operations Swin Cash-Canal

San Antonio Spurs (4.5%): Franchise legend and strategic partner David Robinson

Washington Wizards (3%): Head coach Wes Unseld Jr.

New York Knicks (2%): Executive vice president and senior basketball advisor William Wesley

Charlotte Hornets (1%): Foward P.J. Washington

Cleveland Cavaliers (0.5%): Team ambassador Anderson Varejão