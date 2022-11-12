fútbol y soccer

He's Been to 6 World Cups. Here's What He's Looking Forward to at Qatar

Miguel Gurwitz shares some of the storylines he thinks would be the most interesting to come out of Qatar

By Ana Mondello-Mata

Editor's Note: "Fútbol y Soccer" is a bilingual podcast. Listen in Spanish to start, or jump ahead 13 minutes and 10 seconds for the interview in English.

Emmy-award winning sports journalist and Telemundo Deportes host Miguel Gurwitz joins Jesús Quiñónez in this episode of "Fútbol y Soccer" to talk about his previous experience in Qatar and what it's going to be like hosting his seventh FIFA World Cup.

Gurwitz shares some of the storylines he thinks will be the most interesting to come out of Qatar: "I think Cristiano Ronaldo's last World Cup, Messi's last World Cup is... If he's going to be able to compete in this debate of, who's bigger, Maradona or Messi? Maradona, because he won a World Cup, Messi... you know... So I think that's... for me, that's the biggest conversation in the World Cup".

He also goes back in time to one of the most memorable World Cup moments in 2014, Netherlands controversial penalty against Mexico, "It was painful. I spoke with Arjen Robben maybe four years after that. I went to Germany, I had an interview with him and I said... come on Arjen, tell me the truth... and he said no, it was a penalty, and you know what? I think it was," he said.

