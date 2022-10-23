How Christian McCaffrey's 49ers Debut Went in Week 7 Loss to Chiefs

How McCaffrey performed in 22-snap 49ers debut against Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Coach Kyle Shanahan quickly figured out how to utilize new running back Christian McCaffrey on the field on Sunday in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium.

But while the 49ers were clearly outmatched on the field, McCaffrey showed there is much to look forward to.

The All-Pro running back was on the field for 22 total snaps, mostly in the first half. Once the game was out of reach, Shanahan decided McCaffrey’s debut was done, but the 26-year-old showed why Shanahan and general manager John Lynch believed the trade with the Carolina Panthers was such a priority.

After sitting out the first two offensive plays in the first quarter, the newest member of the 49ers lined up in the backfield, but as a decoy. On the ensuing play McCaffrey shot out of the backfield between the tackles for a 10-yard carry.

Not known as a one-play wonder, the Stanford product took the ball nine yards on the very next play.

Two plays later, McCaffrey was on the field lined up wide, but Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Brandon Aiyuk for six yards before the drive stalled and Robbie Gould was sent out for a field goal.

On the 49ers' second drive, McCaffrey showed how his presence on the field alone can open up other players on the field. The 49ers' ball carrier was on the field for the final play of the drive when Garoppolo connected with Ray-Ray McCloud for a touchdown.

McCaffrey was more involved in the 49ers' third drive of the game, on the field for four offensive plays. Once the running back lined up wide, but was not targeted when Garoppolo was unable to connect with Brandon Aiyuk. Four plays later, McCaffrey took a screen pass 13 yards and then carried the ball an additional 13 yards on the following play.

On the 49ers' fourth drive of the day, McCaffrey was on the field for six offensive snaps but his production was minimal. The ball carrier had two running attempts, one for two yards and another for five.

In the second half, McCaffrey was only on the field for five total snaps, running the ball once for no gain and a second time for a loss of one yard. Garoppolo did connect with his new running back on a screen pass, which McCaffrey took for an 11-yard gain.

After the game, McCaffrey shared that he was most focused on the few plays that he had been given and just doing his part. The Stanford product finished the game with eight carries for 38 yards and two receptions for 24 yards.

“It’s been a lot,” McCaffrey said after the game. “Just trying to focus on one thing at a time and learn as many plays as possible and go out there and do my job.”

McCaffrey will have a full week to prepare for the 49ers' matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, and it would seem he will become more involved in the offense with time.