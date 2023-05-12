French Open

How Much Do Winners Win Per Round at the 2023 French Open?

Curious to know the sum of the French Open prize money? Here's a look at how much the winners get overall and the amount broken down by round

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

How much do winners win per round at the 2023 French Open? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tennis action is returning to Paris for the 2023 French Open.

While players worldwide are getting ready to slide on the iconic red clay courts at the Stade Roland Garros, the tournament is adding an additional incentive: more prize money.

The second Grand Slam on the tennis calendar revealed that this year's total purse of the championships is up 12.3% from 2022 – for a grand total of $54.6 million.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The tournament directors even announced that first round losers in the men's and women's draws will be earning more money, along with the singles qualifying, wheelchair tennis and quad competitions.

Ahead of the competition set for May 28 - June 11, let's take a look at how much money players can earn in the tournament:

How much does the French Open singles winner get overall?

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

soccer

El Clasico Coming to Dallas for Preseason Summer Match Between Barcelona and Real Madrid

New England Patriots

Perry's Game-By-Game Predictions for Patriots' 2023 Season

The singles champion, both men and women, will receive $2,495,638

How much do players earn per round in singles at the French Open?

How much do players earn per round in doubles at the French Open?

This article tagged under:

French Open
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us